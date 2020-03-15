Eagles Hosted 'Bama's Terrell Lewis

The NFL officially shut down top-30 visits earlier this week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Eagles got a few under the wire including Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis.

Lewis, an intriguing 6-5, 262-pound prospect, was at the NovaCare Complex before Philadelphia closed things up on March 13, according to Josh Norris of Rotoworld.

Lewis had a number of injury issues with the Crimson Tide - most notably a torn ACL and a damaged elbow ligament - that limited him to 14 games over his final two seasons at Alabama but he was productive when in action, tallying seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

While most in the NFL have projected Lewis as a 3-4 outside linebacker, the line between that and a 4-3 end is ever murkier these days as teams are less reliant on old-school conventional thinking.

If you can get to the quarterback off the edge in Jim Schwartz's preferred wide-9 technique, the Eagles' defensive coordinator will find a place for you.

"I’m a guy that’s comfortable playing any role on a team," Lewis said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Obviously I feel like I’m versatile as far as the player on the field. You’ve seen me play at the edge, rush from three-technique, play at the nose, play stack backer and drop back into space and stuff like that.

"I try to express to teams that, you know, I can play in multiple ways as far as the team."

Currently, the Philadelphia defense has Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett as the starters outside, but top backup Vinny Curry is set to be a free agent. Josh Sweat took some major strides last season his injury history, dating back to a catastrophic knee injury in high school, but his health could always be in question.

Others in the mix on the outside include 2019 fourth-round pick Shareef Miller, who essentially redshirted his rookie season, Daeshon Hall, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 17, as well as undersized midseason trade pickup Genard Avery and the overachieving Joe Ostman, who is also working his way back from a torn ACL.

Lewis' history of rushing inside is something Schwartz has utilized in the past with edge rushers playing three-technique, most notably Graham, while the DC had also tinkered with a 'joker" stand-up approach with Ostman before his injury. Avery also got a quick look as a standup inside rusher last season.

An NFL personnel source told SI.com the concerns over Lewis start with his injury history but he also needs to get stronger and fill out what is a lean frame.

"It was very sad at times just to go through the injuries and stuff like that," said Lewis. "You’re going through that alone, but at the same time, you know all your brothers are out there on the field, you may be in the weight room getting treatment or something like that.

"That was probably the toughest thing, not being with your guys all the time - feeling like you’re that guy, the outsider."

Other known visits the Eagles got in before the COVID-19 shutdown were Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson and cornerbacks Amik Robertson of Louisiana Tech and Darnay Homes of UCLA.

