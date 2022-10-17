Eagles Intercept Dallas QB Cooper Rush Twice, Take 20-3 Lead at Halftime

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles defense intercepted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush twice and its offense did what it always does - score multiple points in the second quarter to take a 20-3 lead at halftime of Sunday night’s primetime game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles’ offense didn’t need the good field position provided by a strong defensive surge on it first drive, marching 80 yards in 15 plays, taking 7:36 off the clock to take a 7-0 lead on Miles Sanders’ 5-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter.

The Eagles kept scoring. They now have scored 112 points in the second quarter while holding opponents to just 27.

Cooper Rush had yet to throw an interception in his four previous starts, but Chauncey Gardner-Johnson snagged a batted ball on one throw to set up Philly at the Dallas 44-yard line. The Eagles turned to the run from there to navigate to the 15.

It was Gardner-Johnson’s second straight week with an interception.

On third-and-four from the 15, Jalen Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a 15-yard TD with 10:40 to play until halftime.

Dallas took a big gamble on its next possession and lost.

They opted to try for a fourth-and-1 from its own 34. Instead of using a quarterback sneak, the way the Eagles do so effectively with Hurts, Dallas called for Rush to roll out to his right.

Nobody was open. He tried to force a pass into coverage that was broken up by James Bradberry.

It was also Bradberry who deflected the pass that Gardner-Johnson picked off.

The Eagles cashed the turnover on downs into a 51-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to open a 17-0 lead.

Elliott connected again, this time from 34 yards out with 1:47 to go in the quarter, to make it 20-0.

The Eagles were given good field position when Darius Slay intercepted his third pass of the season, setting up his offense at the Cowboys 46.

Michael Clay’s special teams units, however, gave Dallas life.

They were unable to cover the ensuing kickoff return after going up 20-0. KaVontae Turpin came out of the end zone and returned Elliott’s kick 62 yards to the Eagles’ 41.

In Week 2, they gave had a field goal blocked by the Vikings.

Last week, the special teams gave up a first down on fourth-and-four to keep an Arizona drive alive that led to a field goal to close the half.

This week, the long return led to a 30-yard field goal by Brett Maher with 29 seconds to go until halftime.

Hurts was 11-for-17 with 111 yards and a TD. He ran twice for 14 yards.

As a team, the Eagles ran 19 times for 73 yards, with Sanders getting 39 yards on nine carries. Kenny Gainwell had 14 and Boston Scott 9.

A.J. Brown had four catches for 35 yards and a TD; DeVonta Smith had 4-for-37.

The Eagles' defense held Dallas to 81 total yards. Rush was just 5-for-16 with 36 yards and two interceptions.

