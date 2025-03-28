Eagles 'Intriguing Pickup' Already Turning Heads
By this point in the offseason, you've likely heard a lot about the Philadelphia Eagles' additions and subtractions.
There's been a lot of both so far and plenty of time ahead of us until the 2025 National Football League season. We are nowhere near the end of the offseason and there are going to be more additions and subtractions by the time we actually kick off for real football.
Of all of the moves so far this offseason for the Eagles, one surely has stood. Philadelphia needed to add reinforcements to the pass rush and went out and landed former New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari.
The 24-year-old former second-round pick had six sacks last year in 11 games and there's already been a lot of buzz about him. This is a guy who could easily help replace Josh Sweat on the Eagles' defense.
The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke graded each team's offseason so far and gave the Eagles a "C+" but did praise the Ojulari move.
"Philadelphia Eagles - Grade: C+," Brooke said. "No one should ever doubt Howie Roseman's ability to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. However, there might have been too many departures for the front office to replace through free agency, instead hoping to rely on finding key playmakers in the draft. Milton Williams and Josh Sweat leaving puts a big dent in the team's pass rush, while Mekhi Becton's departure puts a hole in the team's offensive line.
"They're also going to be leaning even more on their rookie defensive backs from last year after moving on from Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Azeez Ojulari is an interesting pickup as an EDGE replacement, and Kenyon Green could be a nice reclamation project for a franchise notorious for developing offensive linemen. Still, the draft is going to have to be where Roseman finds real difference-makers to try to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2025."
More NFL: NFL Writer Floats Surprising Eagles-Chiefs Blockbuster Trade