NFL Writer Floats Surprising Eagles-Chiefs Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs surely are familiar with one another.
The two juggernauts faced off in the Super Bowl in two of the last three years. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the Eagles two years ago and Philadelphia got revenge in Super Bowl LIX in February. It wouldn't be a shock to see either team make another deep run in 2025.
There's been turnover for both teams already this offseason. That's not shocking. When you build rosters as good as these two teams, it's hard to keep everyone around. For the Eagles, there's been a lot of chatter recently about the future of tight end Dallas Goedert.
He has one more year on his deal with Philadelphia. NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodle put together a list of five hypothetical trade packages for Goedert and one that stood out was a deal with the Chiefs.
"Chiefs send 2025 fourth-round pick, receive TE Dallas Goedert," Woodle said. "When scouting depth charts in preparation for this article, the Chiefs jumped out as a sneaky team to watch to add a tight end. The Kansas City offense suffered last year, with injuries to WRs Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice, as well as RB Isiah Pacheco, taking some real juice out of their attack...
"To that point, Goedert could help solve both problems. It's not that he would be Kansas City's starting tight end for a decade, but he can help boost the offense now and ease the transition whenever (Travis Kelce) retires."
This is just a hypothetical, but it doesn't seem particularly likely. The deal itself seemingly could work, but the Chiefs already have one high-priced tight end in Kelce. It would be surprising to see them add another, but who knows what will happen throughout the rest of the offseason.
