Eagles Invited Commanders Star's Brother To Minicamp
The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off rookie minicamp on Friday and it sounds like the franchise has at least invited a relative of a Washington Commanders star to it.
KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported on Wednesday night that the Eagles and Denver Broncos both invited Wyoming safety Wyatt Ekeler to rookie minicamp.
"Wyoming safety Wyatt Ekeler the brother of Austin Ekeler invited to Eagles and Broncos rookie minicamps, per a source," Wilson shared.
He played five years for Wyoming. He appeared in nine games for Wyoming at safety in 2024 and had one interception, one pass defended, one tackle for loss, and 46 total tackles. The best season of his college career came in 2023. That season, Ekeler racked up two interceptions, 77 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one touchdown, seven passes defended, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.
Ekeler is the brother of Commanders star runningback Austin Ekeler.
Eagles insider John McMullen of Eagles on Sports Illustrated shared that Ekeler will be heading to Philadelphia's rookie minicamp.
"Wyatt Ekeler is headed to Eagles rookie camp," McMullen said.
Safety is a position that has been talked about a lot when it has come to the Eagles. Philadelphia used its second-round pick to select safety Andrew Mukuba out of Texas. Philadelphia cut ties with CJ Gardner-Johnson this offseason already by trading him to the Houston Texans. Will the Eagles bring another safety to town? We could find out in the near future.