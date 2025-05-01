Eagles Draft Steal Already Compared To All-Pro
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly got the guy they wanted to in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia ended up only having to move up one spot to No. 31 to select linebacker Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama. The Eagles had been trying to make moves for a while to move up and get him, but things didn't work out until the deal with Kansas City.
Since then, the team has gotten a lot of positive buzz about the move because although he has injury question marks, he also widely was considered to be a top-15 prospect at least entering the draft. The Eagles now will get another key piece to add to Vic Fangio's defense. ESPN's Matt Miller ranked his top 100 pick in the draft and had Campbell at No. 4 and compared him to Zack Baun.
"No. 4. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 1-31)," Miller said. "My final overall ranking: No. 15. I like Campbell's fit in Philadelphia as much as I dig the 16-spot value the Eagles got by selecting him in this spot. We just saw Zack Baun have an All-Pro season as a triple-threat linebacker in Philly. Campbell is in the same mold but is arguably faster and stronger with higher pass-rush potential.
"He'll need some time to recover from surgery to repair a torn labrum, but no other team develops front-seven defenders like the Eagles."
It certainly seems like Howie Roseman struck gold again, at least on paper.