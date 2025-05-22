Eagles Jalen Hurts "Adjusting" To Offseason As Super Bowl MVP
PHILADELPHIA – Shortly after Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl LIX MVP by putting up 292 yards of total offense and accounting for four touchdowns – two passing and two rushing – the Eagles quarterback talked about his unprecedented journey to stand at the top of the mountain.
Everyone should be familiar with it by now. After that 40-22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs and accepting the Pete Rozelle Trophy for being the most valuable player, Hurts is faced with another road in his journey, one that most quarterbacks don’t often get to take. And it’s a road filled with demands on his time.
Of course, he went to Disney World. All Super Bowl MVPs do that gig. He also announced in April that he got married to his fiancée Bryonna Burrows after getting engaged in September of 2024.
He has graced magazine covers, such as Sports Illustrated, Men’s Health, and Time, which named him one of their top 100 most influential people in the world in 2025. He has been more visible, meeting fans, attending various charity events, including the Eagles Autism Challenge, and continues donating money via his Jalen Hurts Foundation.
Philadelphia Eagles on SI asked Hurts earlier in the week how his life has changed since being named Super Bowl MVP.
“Well, it’s an adjustment period,” he said. “There are different things that I have to do within the building that have evolved and changed. I think that’s just the reality of some of these things. It’s my discipline and my focus on what the main thing is and staying true to that.”
Those things within the team’s NovaCare facility have to do with meeting fans, but more to do with him as a person, more than anything else.
“It’s maturity, and growth, and development,” he said. “You’re always trying to try to improve and find that next one percent.”
One thing nobody has to worry about with Hurts is letting those demands overwhelm his work ethic. The quarterback was already talking about turning his attention to the 2025 season during the team’s locker room cleanout just a couple of days after winning the Super Bowl in New Orleans.
Asked then what he enjoyed most about being a Super Bowl MVP, he said: “It’s the work. That’s all I think about. When you think about what it took and what it takes, and I know I’m behind in terms of what’s to come in the future.
“You play this long into the year, you have other people, other quarterbacks, have kind of had a head start on next year, so I just want to plan out my routine and pan out my offseason so I can put the appropriate work in with my teammates.”
He added that the work, never stops, that it is 364 days a year. So, even has he gets pulled in different directions as a Super Bowl MVP, he doesn’t seem wired to take more than one day off a year.
