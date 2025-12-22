Jalen Hurts Quietly Sets New Career High Vs. Commanders

Don't look now but the Philadelphia Eagles' offense is starting to click.

Philadelphia has scored 60 points across its last two games while giving up just 18 points. The running game has started to heat up and Saquon Barkley rushed for 210 yards over the last two games. He's not the only one thriving, though. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn't thrown for a lot of yards (360 passing yards total in two games), but Hurts threw for five touchdown passes over that span.

The Eagles' offense has started to look like what fans expected coming into the season. That should be considered a bad sign for teams around the league. Philadelphia is 10-5 with two games left in the regular season before it will try to defend its Super Bowl title.

Jalen Hurts is having a big year

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) leaves the field after defeating the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

One guy who has taken a lot of heat this season but deserves some credit for where the team stands right now is Hurts. There was a time earlier in the campaign when reports surfaced signaling anger against Hurts in the locker room. Nick Sirianni was even asked whether the team would bench Hurts -- which was a ridiculous question in itself. With two games left to go in the regular season, Hurts already has set a new career high in touchdown passes with 24 and time for more.

Overall, Hurts has played in 15 games and has 3,114 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, six interceptions, 416 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns. 32 total touchdowns to six interceptions is an elite ratio.

The guys who have been popular picks in the Most Valuable Player race have been Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, Drake Maye of the New England Patriots, and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams are 11-4 on the season and Stafford has 40 total touchdowns to five interceptions. The Patriots have a 12-3 record and Maye has 29 total touchdowns to eight interceptions. The Bills are 11-4 on the season and Allen has 37 total touchdowns to 10 interceptions. All of this is to say that Hurts has taken a lot of heat, but he's right up there with the elite of the elite and there's time to improve his numbers even more.

