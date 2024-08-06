Eagles Jalen Hurts "Connecting Outside Locker Room," Not Throwing Interceptions
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts cruised through his ninth straight training camp practice on Tuesday without an interception. That is, unofficially, a camp record for the now fifth-year Eagles quarterback.
Last year, Hurts had 15 picks, beating his previous high-mark of nine thrown in 2021, his first full year as a starter. Not all his fault, but more than enough were. He also lost six fumbles.
The Eagles defense did notch its second pick of camp on Tuesday, this time undrafted rookie free agent safety Andre Sam swiping the ball out of the air after another UDFA rookie, Shon Stephens, deflected the ball away from Griffin Hebert in the end zone. Tanner McKee threw it.
The other happened during the open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 1, when Eli Ricks picked off Kenny Pickett.
Hurts’ slate remains clean, and it looks like he is taking another step in his leadership progression.
“I feel like there’s a lot more connecting outside of the locker room,” said McKee, following Tuesday’s practice in smothering heat and humidity.
“I think Jalen has been a big leader of that. I feel like that’s one huge step that he’s had from last year is really trying to get to know guys outside of football and really have that close relationship with them. So props to him for making that effort.”
McKee said the team plays golf together and mentioned how Hurts brought some guys to Florida to train, especially some of the younger receivers and backs.
“Sirianni will always say you play better when you’re playing for your brother or playing for someone you love,” said McKee, the team's sixth-round pick a year ago out of Stanford. “So, having that connection outside of football I think is really big and I think we’ve done a really good job.”
Perhaps that is a reason Hurts has had such a strong camp. He spent the offseason connecting with players, working with younger receivers and backs, including Saquon Barkley. Also, it could be the Nick Sirianni approach sinking in.
"I think coach Sirianni pushes that to us in a team meeting,” said Pickett. “If you protect the football, you have a great shot at winning football games. You want to protect the football, but you want to take shots when they are there.
“I think we all are understanding the system well. When 1 or 2 isn't there, we find 3 or 4 really quickly. We'll continue to progress with the offense and be smart with the football.”
The Ravens’ defense will provide a stern test on Friday night in the preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium on the Inner Harbor of Baltimore, but it is still unknown if Hurts will see any action to take that test.
Hurts’ primary backups, Pickett and McKee, will play. Will Grier might, too.
Pickett was in Pittsburgh last year playing with the Steelers, so he doesn’t know if Hurts is any different this year in terms of getting to know guys better off the field. The 20th overall pick in 2022 does like what he sees inside the position meeting room and Hurts.
"I know he's a great athlete but watching him on tape and seeing him live is different,” said Pickett. “He's got long strides and is a lot faster than I anticipated coming in. He's a heck of a thrower as well. He does it all.
"He's a great guy to learn from and be in the room. We all bounce questions off each other. He'll be seeing tape after practice and discussing the reps. You want to have the QB room we have.”
