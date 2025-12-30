Cowboys Cut Trevon Diggs, Could Eagles Land Pro Bowler?

It's no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles were looking around at the cornerback market earlier in the season.

Philadelphia acquired Michael Carter II from the New York Jets and Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens. Alexander took time away from football and there hasn't been much said about him since. Afterward, the Pittsburgh Steelers cut ties with old friend Darius Slay and the Eagles went after him, but he was claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles also placed a waiver claim, but were behind the Bills in the priority list.

The Eagles' defense is playing at a high level right now and the team has turned things around in the secondary. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooer DeJean are both legit superstars and Adoree' Jackson has turned things around.

Should the Eagles make a move?

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Philadelphia doesn't necessarily need another piece right now, but it never hurts to add depth and Howie Roseman and the Eagles have shown they are always willing to listen. Philadelphia landed Tank Bigsby early in the season at a time when the running back room seemingly was full. Now, he has a legit role with the team. On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys cut ties with two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs, who arguably could be an intriguing depth target with the season winding down.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the news on Tuesday and noted that if Diggs were to be claimed off waivers, the team acquiring him would owe Diggs over $400K.

"The Cowboys have waived CB Trevon Diggs," Pelissero wrote on X. "Any team claiming Trevon Diggs would be responsible for his remaining $472,222 guaranteed game check this season. That makes it likely he clears waivers and then will become a free agent."

That's a big steep, especially because Diggs hasn't had a good season. He's played in eight games and has allowed 17 receptions and four touchdowns on just 22 targets in coverage. But he's a ballhawk who racked up 11 interceptions in 2021 and was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022. He has a pedigree, but has dealt with injuries since his second Pro Bowl season.

Philadelphia's defense is firing on all cylinders and doesn't need another option, but depth has never hurt anyone. If Diggs clears waivers, why not give him a shot as a backup?

