Eagles Jalen Hurts Declined Comment On Possible Tush Push Ban, Though Others Talked
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts is the one being pushed on the Eagles' tush push play, so you might think he would have a lot to share about the NFL voting on Wednesday on whether to ban it or keep it alive. There is a swell of optimism among those who don’t like, can’t do it, and can’t stop it, that it will be banned.
The Eagles aren't in that jealous group of whiners, though.
The quarterback, though, chose to keep his thought on the matter to himself when asked about it on Tuesday as the Eagles wrap up Phase Two of their offseason program and gear up for Phase Three and the beginning of OTAs next week.
“I don’t necessarily have a comment on that,” said Hurts. And that was all he had to say about that.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, and coach Nick Sirianni made their feelings known at the owner’s meetings in March. They aren’t happy about the possibility of it being shut down.
And why not? They are the only ones who can do it effectively. Nobody can stop it consistently. There is no data it causes injury. And is it any uglier of a play than the regular quarterback sneak, or some of the other plays the NFL runs?
Of course not. It’s purely a jealousy thing.
“We'll see where that goes,” said Sirianni on Tuesday. “We're not waiting for very long to figure it out. It's going to be public (Wednesday), and you know how I feel about it. We obviously were at the owner's meetings. We talked about how we felt about it, and I don't think anyone could question what my sentiment is on it. So, we'll see what happens with it (Wednesday).”
Hurts aside, a pair of offensive linemen don’t seem to mind if the play gets banned.
"I’m just a football player here,” said center Cam Jurgens shortly after he signed his contract extension earlier this offseason. “If they ban it, they ban it, it’s out of my control. I feel like it’s a fun play for us to run and we run it well. It would be a shame if they take it out of our hands, but it’s not something I need to be concerned with.”
Jordan Mailata spoke Tuesday and put it in perspective.
“As far as them banning the tush push, I hate that name, so I hope they do ban it, but I can’t control that,” said the left tackle. “We can’t control that, so we don’t even worry about that now.
“Right now, we’re just doing our schemes and whatever KP is installing that day, that’s what we’re focused on. Whether they ban the tush push or not isn’t going to win us another championship. What we do here every day matters.”
