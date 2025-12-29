Despite Eagles' Struggling Offense, Nobody Apologizes for Beating Bills

Nobody apologized for the second half the Eagles offense played. Not that you would expect Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, or anyone else on that side of the ball to say, ‘I’m sorry.’ Not after the Eagles took down a very good Buffalo Bills team, 13-12, in their house, where they rarely lose, despite scoring only one touchdown.

“If you come out of a football game where you won on the road in a hostile environment – they have really good fans – against a really good football team that has had the same sustained success we’ve had, if you come out of this and you’re just thinking about all the negative things that happened, that makes for a miserable existence,” Sirianni told reporters in Buffalo. “We’ll get there, we’ll get to what we need to clean up.”

They are running out of time. The starters may be out of time. The coach wasn’t committing to playing his starters in next week’s regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders at home.

Sirianni said if the starters sit, he feels good where the team is, at 11-5 and holding the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

“You gotta feel pretty good, right?” said the coach. “Three-game winning streak. In this league, three-game winning streaks are hard. Winning 11 games is hard. Winning the division is hard. So, you feel really good about some of the things. …We’ll see what we do this upcoming week.”

It’s hard to believe that the offense is ready for a long playoff run, not after the evidence they put forth in the second half. Jalen Hurts didn’t complete a pass. The Eagles had one first down and 17 total yards and they lost the time of possession by more than 11 minutes.

Jalen Hurts Stll Confident In Offense

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hurts was asked where he sees the offense after 17 weeks.

“We still got one more game,” he said.

The QB added that playing next week is his approach even though it may not happen.

So, how confident is he in the offense?

“Very confident,” he said.

Why?

“The guys that we have and everything we know we’re capable of and the things we can control,” Hurts said.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who had 68 yards on 19 runs against a Bills rush defense that was near the bottom of the league, remains confident in the offense, too, whether it takes the field next week or not.

“We got a win in a tough environment against a really good team in a playoff atmosphere,” he said. “It’s good going against a team like that. What we want to accomplish, that’s probably a team that we can see again (in the Super Bowl), so to be able to come out and get the job done, and the defense playing lights out, the offense always has room for improvement.

“I think we went back to our consistent thing of playing really well one half, and not well the other half. Not putting a full game together. Obviously, we know we gotta get better at that. It’s a lot easier getting better from it when it’s a win.

Yeah, the offense has to be better. Much better. But nobody is apologizing for how it looked in beating a tough foe in a hostile stadium in inclement weather.

