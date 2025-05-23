Eagles Jalen Hurts Has Another Coach - And It's Not An Offensive Coordinator
PHILADELPHIA – Offensive coordinators have walked in and out of Jalen Hurts’ career for as far as back as his college days at Alabama and Oklahoma, and, once again, he will have a new one this year with Kevin Patullo taking over for Kellen Moore, who left to be the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
An under-the-radar transient figure in Hurts’ career has been his quarterback coach. That has changed regularly, too.
When Hurts was drafted in 2020, Press Taylor was the QB coach for Doug Pederson. After the regime change, when Nick Sirianni took over, Brian Johnson arrived from the University of Florida.
Johnson and the Hurts family went back to Hurts’ high school days, and he was the quarterback coach when the Eagles went to the Super Bowl in Arizona in 2023.
When Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator, Alex Tanney was promoted from assistant quarterback coach. The Eagles collapse that year led to his departure and in came Doug Nussmeier, a close friend of Moore. Nussmeier followed Moore to the French Quarter to be Moore’s OC.
The Eagles dipped into the college ranks in this offseason to hire the next QB coach, Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler, who has one year of NFL experience, and that came back in 2008 when he was the quarterback coach for the Detroit Lions.
Hurts talked about the transition to yet another QB coach earlier in the week.
“It’s been good,” he said. “It’s been good. He’s made it very clear that he’s here to enhance my game, and be a point of service in the room. He’s very knowledgeable, and I always value someone that can bring new ideas, new points of view, new perspectives to the table because ultimately I can put it in my toolbox and lean on it when I need to.
“I think there’s been great communications thus far. He’s very detailed in what he does. I’m just very excited for that journey and what it will look like.”
Unlike coordinators, a QB coach doesn’t have to meet with the media once a week. However, Loeffler was hired on Feb. 28 and hasn't yet been made available to reporters, so his side of the story on Hurts and answers to other questions will have to wait a little longer.
More NFL: Eagles Jalen Hurts "Adjusting" To Offseason As Super Bowl MVP