Eagles Jalen Hurts Improving Vs. Blitz: "I'm Wiser, I'm older"
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ completion percentage against the blitz has increased from his rookie season to now, three games into Year 5.
The Eagles quarterback has completed 71.4 percent of his throws in three games vs. the blitz. That’s good news because Sunday’s opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely going to blitz and blitz and blitz because that's what Todd Bowles has done during his six years with the Bucs, his first three as a defensive coordinator and last three as the head coach.
Hurts is all too familiar with the blitzes, the disguises, and the mayhem they try to create on defense. He is 1-3 against them in his career, with two of those losses coming in the playoffs.
Maybe Bowles will see Hurts’ improvement against the blitz and back off, maybe make it look like it’s coming then back out. Or not. Either way, Hurts feels better equipped to face it.
“I think I’m wiser, I’m older, more and more seasoned in some areas, and I think that helps,” he said on Wednesday. “And the different things I’ve learned with the new staff.”
Hurts' completion percentage against the blitz through the years, per TruMedia, lookx like this:
2020 - 51.1 percent
2021 - 54.4 percent
2022 - 58.1 percent
2023 - 60.5 percent
This year, his percentage has increased by 11 points.
“I’m just excited for another opportunity to play this week, he said. “It’s a great opponent, a great challenge. We just want to go out there and give our best.”
Hurts said the familiarity he has had with them isn’t too big of an advantage because every year is different. What isn’t different, though, is the Bucs have yet to visit Lincoln Financial Field during Hurts run as the Eagles’ quarterback.
“I think it’s been different every time we’ve played them,” the QB said. “Different time of the year, different moment, different offense, different approach, philosophy, if you will. I got a ton of respect for them.
“Coach Todd Bowles and what he does, he creates a lot of great opportunities for his defense and his team, and they’re a really good offense as well. We have to come and execute and play clean football versus a team like that.”
Clean football has been hard to find. Hurts has thrown an interception in his last seven games dating back to last season, and the Eagles are already tied for 30th for the worst turnover ratio in the league at -4.
But hey, at least things are looking up against the blitz.
