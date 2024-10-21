Eagles' Jalen Hurts Opens Up About Nick Sirianni After Giants Game
There has been a lot of negative chatter about the Philadelphia Eagles this season.
Philadelphia has had plenty of negative headlines, but the franchise is 4-2 on the season and is right behind the Washington Commanders in the NFC East standings. Washington is 5-2 but hasn't had its bye week yet while the Eagles are 4-2.
The Eagles have won two straight games after taking down the New York Giants on Sunday. Philadelphia had its bye week already while at 2-2 and has responded in the best way possible.
Philadelphia took down one of its biggest rivals on Sunday, and after the game, star quarterback Jalen Hurts opened up about his support for head coach Nick Sirianni as seen in a video shared by 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks.
"Obviously, he knows that I'm behind him," Hurts said. "He knows that communication is important amongst the team sport. He's been doing a really good job of doing that. He talks about everybody dominating their box and trying to check off their boxes given the roles that you have. I feel like he's come in with really good intensity, intentionality, and trying to deliver good messages for us to be focused and engaged. He's also apologetic when he needs to be."
Sirianni has had a lot of negative chatter about himself, specifically over the first few weeks of the season. Some have speculated that he could end up losing his job, but that won't be happening, at least during the season. The Eagles have been doing a great job, and clearly Sirianni has the support of the locker room.
More NFL: Eagles Blockbuster Would Land $59 Million Star On Trade Block