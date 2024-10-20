Eagles Blockbuster Would Land $59 Million Star On Trade Block
Could there be a major trade on the horizon for the Philadelphia Eagles?
Philadelphia should be busy over the next few weeks, with the trade deadline quickly approaching on Nov. 5. The Eagles certainly should be aggressive, with the franchise having a solid chance of making a run this year.
The Eagles have a well-built roster, but the safety position could use a boost, and Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker could make a whole lot of sense. He currently is in the final season of a four-year, $59 million contract with Arizona, and USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz called him a possible trade candidate.
"Sending off one of the few staples on the Cardinals' severely undermanned defense surely would cause a stir," Middlehurst-Schwartz said. "But general manager Monti Ossenfort has repeatedly taken the long view in reworking Arizona's roster, and listening to offers for Baker, 28, seems like a shrewd move given how expansive the team's needs are. The six-time Pro Bowl selection (with one coming as a special teams choice) still has plenty of playmaking range on the back end, making him an intriguing piece for any team willing to go big with an in-season reshaping of its secondary."
This isn't the first time Baker has been mentioned as a trade candidate. He would be one of the best players on the trade block and would fill a major need for Philadelphia. The Eagles should get Arizona on the phone.
