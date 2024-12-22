Eagles Jalen Hurts Ruled Out With Concussion After Questionable Hit
It was a hit that could be fined later this week. Perhaps it should have drawn a flag from referee Shawn Smith’s crew, but didn’t.
What it did was take Jalen Hurts out of the Eagles game against the Washington Commander at Northwest Stadium on Sunday. Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu appeared to lower his helmet to contact Hurts’ helmet when it looked like Hurts was already on the ground.
It looked like a cheap shot.
The referees sent the Eagles quarterback to the sideline to be checked for a head injury. Moments later, Hurts was taken to the locker room. With 9:52 to go in the first quarter, Kenny Pickett entered the game.
With just over 13 minutes to play in the second quarter, Hurts was ruled out with a concussion.
The Eagles did not back off the gas after reaching the 24 with Pickett in. He threw three times and completed all three passes, including a 4-yard touchdown throw to A.J. Brown on third-and-three.
As good as Pickett looked there, he looked just as bad on the Eagles’ next possession, throwing an interception to Luvu while trying to go to Brown. The Commanders took over at Philly’s 25 and cashed the turnover into a touchdown to pull within 14-7 in the first quarter.
Saquon Barkley restored the lead to 21-7 on a 68-yard touchdown run with just 1:13 to go in the first quarter. The running back had 109 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.
The bigger issue now is the long-term health of Hurts. Concussion protocol can take over a week to clear, so the quarterback’s head injury could cost him next week’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles can wrap up the NFC East title with a win over the Commanders, but will now rely on Pickett to help make that happen.
More NFL: As Rookie Of Year Buzz Swirls, Eagles First-Round Pick Stays Focused On Team