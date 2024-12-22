Eagles Today

Eagles Jalen Hurts Ruled Out With Concussion After Questionable Hit

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was hit by Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu while appearing to be on the ground midway through the first quarter.

Ed Kracz

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball past Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
It was a hit that could be fined later this week. Perhaps it should have drawn a flag from referee Shawn Smith’s crew, but didn’t.

What it did was take Jalen Hurts out of the Eagles game against the Washington Commander at Northwest Stadium on Sunday. Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu appeared to lower his helmet to contact Hurts’ helmet when it looked like Hurts was already on the ground.

It looked like a cheap shot.

The referees sent the Eagles quarterback to the sideline to be checked for a head injury. Moments later, Hurts was taken to the locker room. With 9:52 to go in the first quarter, Kenny Pickett entered the game.

With just over 13 minutes to play in the second quarter, Hurts was ruled out with a concussion.

The Eagles did not back off the gas after reaching the 24 with Pickett in. He threw three times and completed all three passes, including a 4-yard touchdown throw to A.J. Brown on third-and-three.

As good as Pickett looked there, he looked just as bad on the Eagles’ next possession, throwing an interception to Luvu while trying to go to Brown. The Commanders took over at Philly’s 25 and cashed the turnover into a touchdown to pull within 14-7 in the first quarter.

Saquon Barkley restored the lead to 21-7 on a 68-yard touchdown run with just 1:13 to go in the first quarter. The running back had 109 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.

The bigger issue now is the long-term health of Hurts. Concussion protocol can take over a week to clear, so the quarterback’s head injury could cost him next week’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles can wrap up the NFC East title with a win over the Commanders, but will now rely on Pickett to help make that happen.

Ed Kracz
ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

