Eagles Keep Same Seven Inactives Vs. Rams

Nick Morrow is up for Philadelphia after being elevated from the practice squad.

John McMullen

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks the field before an 2025 NFC divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks the field before an 2025 NFC divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - There were no surprises when it came to the inactives for Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game between the Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles' inactives were identical to those from last Sunday's Wilds Card win over Green Bay.

Quarterback Tanner McKee will serve as the emergency quarterback behind starters Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett.

The players not dressing are offensive linemen Nick Gates, Darian Kinnard and Trevor Keegan, wide receiver Ainias Smith and defensive backs Eli Ricks, and Lewis Cine.

Philadelphia did elevate two players from the practice squad on Saturday who will be available for head coach Nick Sirianni: fullback Khari Blasingame and linebacker Nick Morrow.

Morrow, who started 12 games for the Eagles last season, was just brought back to the organization earlier this week after spending most of the 2024 campaign with Buffalo and will help the depth at LB after the Eagles lost Nakobe Dean to a torn patellar tendon against the Packers.

For the Rams, the notable inactives are safety John Johnson III and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom.

Also inactive for Los Angeles are emergency quarterback Stetson Bennett, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Justin Dedich, and offensive lineman AJ Arcuri.

The winner of Sunday's game will advance to NFC Championship Game to host Washington, which is coming off an upset of top-seeded Detroit on Saturday night.

John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation.

