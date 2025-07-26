Eagles' Kevin Patullo Hints On Expanding Fullback Package
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles aren’t about to revert to the 1970s, but as the preeminent running team in the NFL coming off a franchise record 3,048 yards on the ground, the sixth best mark in league history, Philadelphia is serious about adding a traditional fullback to the mix, albeit in an untraditional fashion.
The Eagles became enamored with the idea after watching the 22 snaps former linebacker Ben VanSumeren gave them at the position before suffering a season-ending knee injury at practice on Nov. 29 of last year.
Of course, for those who don’t know, BVS was once a playmaking running back in high school before arriving to college at Michigan as a fullback. Ultimately, he was moved to the defensive side of the ball before finishing his college career at Michigan State.
The Eagles took the chance on VanSumeren as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 draft with the idea that his 4.4 speed could help immediately on special teams while his raw technique could be further developed at LB.
And that’s exactly how things panned out as VanSumeren developed into one of Michael Clay’s core special teams coverage players while also serving as a backup LB.
By last season, it was special teams, LB and finally a fullback, an idea first incubated in training came when Nick Sirianni matched up VanSumeren with then-rookie safety Andre Sam’ in a one-on-one rep in front of the entire team.
A "rep off" turned into a nightmare for Sam as VanSumeren dipped his shoulder inside before breaking outside like he was Roger Craig with better jets and the entire sideline exploding. Had then-backup QB Kenny Pickett not misfired on the throw, the entire NovaCare Complex may have imploded.
In VanSumeren’s small sample size on offense he proved to be a punishing and physical lead blocker, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie let the cat out of the bag in the spring while speaking on WIP Radio, claiming his team was “going to quietly try to resurrect the fullback position.”
VanSumeren’s main role will remain special teams stalwart, and he set off superstars A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley by bulldozing Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in a special teams period on Saturday morning. The Michigan native can also still play LB in a pinch, but the Eagles officially changed his number from 57 to 43 and now list him as a fullback on the roster.
Over the first three days of camp, the Eagles have occasionally lined up with VanSumeren as a fullback, and he goes through individual drills daily behind Barkley, Will Shipley, and A.J. Dillon.
Armed with that information Eagles On SI asked Kevin Patullo how big of an emphasis it is for the Eagles to unleash a fullback on the rest of the NFL.
“It's just another thing we can do,” the offensive coordinator said. “So, the more you can stress the defense, the better you are. And we've done a little bit of it and we'll just kind of continue to expand upon that package and see where we can take it because Ben is a really good athlete.
“I don't think people realize how good of an athlete he is.”
Spoiler alert: the fullback is back in Philly.
