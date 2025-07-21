Eagles Today

Eagles Kick The Tires On Three DTs

Philadelphia worked out three interior defensive linemen in advance of training camp.

John McMullen

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Joe Evans (94) celebrates with teammates after sacking Troy Trojans quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) during the second half at Exploria Stadium.
Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Joe Evans (94) celebrates with teammates after sacking Troy Trojans quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) during the second half at Exploria Stadium. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Ostensibly, the Philadelphia Eagles don’t have a glaring need at defensive tackle, but that didn’t stop the reigning Super Bowl champions from working out three players at the position on the eve of training camp.

The Eagles kicked the tires on Texas-San Antonio product Joe Evans, former Colorado hybrid end/tackle Leonard Payne, and recent UFL player Jacob Sykes.

Evans is a 323-pound potential backup nose tackle who went undrafted in April and signed with Indianapolis for a cup of coffee in the spring.

Evans played in 45 career college games (32 starts), first at LSU (2019-2021) before finishing at UTSA (2022-24), compiling 69 tackles (28 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks. 

In 2024, Evans started five games and posted five tackles (one solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sack before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Payne (6-3, 301) played four seasons at Fresno State (2018-22) before spending his final collegiate season at Colorado in 2023.

He had 10 tackles, 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and a blocked kick over 12 games and 12 starts during his final season. Payne went undrafted in 2024 and had signed a futures deal with the Green Bay Packers in January before being released in the spring.

Sykes (6-3, 277) went the Ivy League route at Harvard before finishing at UCLA and going undrafted in 2023 before signing with the Seattle Seahawks. Most recently, Sykes spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL.

The IDL on the current Eagles’ 90-man roster are second-team All-Pro Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, rookie Ty Robinson, Thomas Booker, Byron Young, and Gabe Hall. 

The tryouts could be building up the dossier on available options in case of injury down the road.

MORE NFL: Eagles Sign Second-Round Pick On Eve Of Camp

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News