Eagles' Last Chance to Clinch Top Seed Drives Ticket Prices to Season Finale

The average price of a seat to Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants is the highest since Week 7's home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

There are records to be had and so many personal bests that have already been reached for this Eagles team.

The one they really need the most is the franchise’s all-time wins in a season mark.

That would be 14. No team in Eagles history has ever won more than 13 in one season, and they did that twice – in 2004 and 2017.

You know what those teams had in common: they both went to a Super Bowl.

The Eagles have been stuck at 13 wins for two weeks now and are down to their last opportunity to win No. 14 on Sunday when they host the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. (CBS).

There’s no way to undersell the importance of this game.

There’s no way the Eagles want to potentially drop from a No. 1 seed to a No. 5 seed, which could happen with a loss and a win from either the Cowboys or 49ers.

The Eagles want to strut through the front door with a week’s rest under their arms and do it in front of their fans.

That was the expectation when they became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff spot back in Week 14.

Instead of a game where they could give some of their banged-up key players another week to rest, it’s must-win time.

Probably for that reason, the price of a ticket to get into Sunday’s game (4:25 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field) remains high, higher than even what it cost to get into last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The average ticket price for Sunday’s regular-season finale is $482.57, per SI Tickets.

Last week, the average price for a seat inside Lincoln Financial Field was $400.57.

The average ticket price to Sunday’s game against the Giants is the highest to see the Eagles play at home since Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when the average price was $623.56.

