Eagles Left In Lurch With Surprise Retirement Of Za'Darius Smith
Za’Darius Smith’s short stay with the Eagles has come to an end. The edge rusher has abruptly retired, announcing his decision on his Instagram account on Monday morning after informing the team.
“I knew this day would come – but now that it’s here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected,” he wrote on Instagram. “Who would’ve thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football for 11 incredible years?
“This game has given me the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league. Football has transformed my life and my family’s lives forever – and for that, I’m forever grateful.
“This career has taken me across the world – from earning my first passport stamp to visit countries I only saw on maps, to helping me start a foundation that gives back to my community. There have been challenges along the way, but the rewards have outweighed them all and helped me learn, grow and evolves a man.”
Smith's Retirement Leaves Hole On Edge
Smith, who turned 33 last month, signed with the Eagles on Sept. 5, a day after they beat the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener. He was told that he would fill the Brandon Graham role of an experienced voice in a young pass-rusher room while contributing on the field as well.
Smith led the edge rushers in sacks with 1.5 while playing just 131 defensive snaps (38 percent) in five games, which included two starts.
His departure leaves a gaping hole on the outside of the Eagles’ defense. Already thin to begin with coming into the season, the position took a hit when Nolan Smith was placed on injured reserve after just three games, and Jalyx Hunt hasn't had the impact the Eagles had hoped.
Though the injury was never fully revealed, it is believed that Smith aggravated the same triceps he tore in Super Bowl LIX and had operated on in the offseason. He isn’t expected to return until after the bye week in three weeks.
Until then, the Eagles have to fill a big hole to get through the next two games – this Sunday at Minnesota, then at home against the Giants, who just thumped the Eagles, 34-17, on Thursday night. Smith played just 17 snaps (25 percent) in the loss vs. the Giants. In the first extended playing time, Patrick Johnson got 22 snaps and recorded his first career sack.
The trade deadline is Nov. 4 at 4 p.m., and general manager Howie Roseman may have to make a big swing to bolster a pass rush that has just nine sacks through six games and won’t have Smith for the remainder of the season.
Some names to watch are the Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson, the Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips, and Bradley Chubb.
