Brandon Graham, Jeffrey Lurie Give Eagles Fans Hope

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost three straight games, but the team is saying all of the right things right now now, at the very least.

Philadelphia is 8-5. The Eagles aren't like fellow expected contenders -- like the Kansas City Chiefs or Baltimore Ravens -- who are on the outside looking in on the NFL playoff picture. The Eagles are in first place in the NFC East and have the No. 3 seed in the conference overall.

With the Eagles cold right now, some have pointed to the 2023 season over the last few weeks. That year, the Eagles started 10-1 but finished the campaign 11-6. Philadelphia finished the campaign 1-5 in the final six games of the season. If you're one of those people who have been concerned and comparing the 2025 Eagles to the 2023 team, you'll want to see what Brandon Graham and owner Jeffrey Lurie said, as shared by The Athletic's Michael Silver.

The Eagles have had a tough stretch

Both former University of Michigan players Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), left, talks to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) after Detroit Lions lost 16-9 to Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Nah — this ain’t no crash at the end,” Graham said, as trancribed by Silver. “It’s just the way it’s going right now. We’ll get it right. I’m not worried at all. We’ve still got Vic. Back then, we lost (coordinators) on both sides of the ball. This isn’t 2023. We’re definitely gonna get it right. I just know that how we handle this right now is key. Let people talk. While they keep talking, we’ll just keep working."

Lurie also shut down the comparison.

"Nothing like it,” Lurie said. “Absolute opposite. We have a Super Bowl defense and great special teams. Our offense will get it going. I’m not worried at all.”

It's easy to get caught up in the week-to-week drama of the NFL season. For Philadelphia, specifically, it is the reigning Super Bowl champion and has one of the most passionate fan bases out there. There's always going to be noise. But Graham and Lurie are two prominent figures who were a part of both teams. If they don't think the 2025 team is like the 2023 team, that should give fans hope.

