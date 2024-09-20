Eagles Legend Wants Philly To Trade For Star LB
Could the Philadelphia Eagles look to bring back an old friend over the next few weeks?
Philadelphia made a major move this past offseason and dealt start linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets. He is under contract for the 2024 season after signing a three-year deal with Philadelphia but is looking for a new deal and a raise.
The Eagles have avoided a headache as he hasn't reported or touched a field yet for New York has negotiations have completely stalled out.
Reddick took to social media on Thursday with a subtle post about all of the chatter and speculation.
"God will always make a way," Reddick posted along with an emoji of two hands praying.
Eagles legend LeSean McCoy responded to Reddick's post and clearly wants the star linebacker back in Philadelphia.
"(Yeah) a way back to PHILLY we need bro," McCoy posted.
A return to Philadelphia certainly could go a long way, although it should be considered unlikely. The Eagles could use a boost at linebacker after dealing Reddick away. He is a superstar and was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons. Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia hasn't gone the same production out of the spot this season, although it has made due.
Reddick recorded 16 sacks in 2022 and followed it up with 11 in 2023. He was an important piece of the Eagles' defense over the last few years. A reunion could go a long way, but should be considered unlikely.