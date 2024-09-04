Eagles Linebacker Ruled Out For Opener, What's Next For Him And The Position?
The Eagles passenger list for Wednesday morning’s flight to Brazil shrunk by one player after linebacker Devin White was ruled out of Friday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury. He won’t make the trip to South America with his teammates.
Before boarding their 10 a.m. flight, the Eagles held a walkthrough practice at their facility and White did not participate. He had been listed as a limited participant on Tuesday, so whatever he is dealing with may have worsened between the two practices.
It’s too early to speculate what this could mean for White’s future on the team because the severity is unknown. Still, it’s probably not a good sign that, after spending all summer getting most first-team reps at the MIKE linebacker position, he isn’t even traveling for the season opener.
The Eagles don’t have much money invested in White, signing him to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million and only $3.5M guaranteed.
Whatever happens on that front, his absence now forces defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to call an early audible.
Nakobe Dean is coming off a terrific training camp and probably outplayed White. Both were listed first on the team’s depth chart at the MIKE spot. So, clearly, it will be Dean who gets the start against the Green Bay Packers.
Last year, Dean was injured early and shut down for foot surgery after just five games. If he can stay healthy, maybe he will be in a position to have the kind of season many expected from him when he came out of Georgia in the 2022 draft.
“I want to play,” said Dean. “And I want to be the first one that plays. But I can’t control that. The only thing I can control is what I come out here and do every day, work hard and continue to get better. I feel like I’ve had the kind of camp that I’m supposed to have.”
Zack Baun is expected to start opposite Dean at outside linebacker.
The linebacker depth behind Dean and Baun includes rookie Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., veteran Oren Burks and second-year player Ben VanSumeren. Brandon Smith is the only linebacker on the practice squad, so perhaps he gets elevated for the opener against the Green Bay Packers.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier in the week that he expects the Packers to be a big test for his linebackers.
“They have a really good play-action game, which linebackers are the ones primarily being attacked with that, so it is very challenging,” he said. “We haven't seen a lot of that type of play-action in training camp, so it is a challenge for sure.”
More NFL: Eagles Ready To Take Wraps Off Saquon Barkley: "He Can Go For It Here"