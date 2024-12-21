Eagles Linked To $19 Million 8-Time Pro Bowler
There are somehow just three weeks left in the 2024 National Football League regular season.
It has unsurprisingly been a wild season and things should get even crazier once we hit the postseason. It's almost here and the Philadelphia Eagles are a team that can do some damage. The Eagles are firing on all cylinders right now. Philadelphia isn't just doing one thing right to get by. The Eagles have the best defense in football and plenty of star power on offense.
This is a well-built team and with the regular season coming to an end, it's not crazy to start to think about how the team could get better in the offseason. Philadelphia's defense clearly is great, but could it get even better? It wouldn't hurt to try to bolster it and The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke suggested that Philadelphia could be one of the top fits for eight-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack when he becomes a free agent.
"If Mack wants to play for a contender in 2025, there aren't many better options than the Philadelphia Eagles," Brooke said. "Despite having such a stacked defense, the Eagles will have to fill some major holes on the edge depending on how things go in free agency. Both Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham are in the final year of their contracts, while Graham is 36 years old and dealing with a torn triceps that ended his 2024 season.
"Before his injury, Graham said he would retire after this season, and Sweat could be seeking a sizable long-term deal that would price him out of Philadelphia. The Eagles could decide to swap Sweat out for Mack and an early draft pick while seeing if Nolan Smith can handle a bigger role as a pass rusher."
Mack is making just over $19 million this year and is projected to get a two-year deal this upcoming offseason worth roughly $14 million by Spotrac. That's a deal that could be afforded by the Eagles and considered for the future Hall of Famer.