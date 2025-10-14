Eagles Linked To Trade For Dolphins Star After Sudden Retirement
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing skid this season and they need to do anything they can to get out of it. There are trade rumors swirling around the team right now, but it's clear they need to add an edge rusher after Za'Darius Smith suddenly opted to retire this week.
With Smith out, the team is left thin at edge rusher. A trade seems like the only logical option.
Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer recently suggested the Eagles could go after star edge rusher Bradley Chubb of the Miami Dolphins to fill the hole left by Smith's retirement.
Bradley Chubb would be a solid trade target for Eagles
"What if Roseman doesn’t want to expend an exorbitant amount of draft capital or part ways with a young defensive player for Hendrickson? He might turn his attention to the 1-5 Miami Dolphins, starting with Bradley Chubb. The 29-year-old Chubb leads the team in sacks (four) through six games," Reiner wrote. "Chubb has plenty of familiarity with Vic Fangio, playing for the Eagles defensive coordinator for three seasons (2019-21) when he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos and for one season in Miami (2023) when Fangio was the defensive coordinator.
"The 6-4, 268-pound Chubb was named to his first career Pro Bowl under Fangio in 2020. He missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained in Week 17 the previous year. But the two-time Pro Bowler is off to a decent start this year, ranking second on the team in quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats, and could potentially come at a low cost."
Chubb wouldn't be as expensive as some of the other top options on the market, but he could be just as impactful if he continues to recover from his knee injury without issue. The Pro Bowl edge rusher has four sacks on the season and seems to be heading for another double digit sack year if he can stay healthy.
The Eagles need to get whatever talent they can afford at this point, and they need to do it quickly. The longer they wait, the bigger the hole is going to be this season.
