Tanner McKee Has Two-Fold Opportunity Ahead For Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Washington Commanders and will do so without at least a chunk of the team's starting lineup, including Jalen Hurts.

With Hurts expected to rest, that would put Tanner McKee in line to start for the Eagles and this is a good idea for an under-the-radar reason: The upcoming offseason. Philadelphia will face the Commanders with a chance to earn the No. 2 seed with a win and a Chicago Bears loss. McKee got the start in Week 18 last season and led the Eagles to a 20-13 win. McKee went 27-of-41 passing for 269 yards and two touchdown passes.

McKee is a very solid backup quarterback and has been for the Eagles this season. Last season, Kenny Pickett was the backup with McKee the No. 3 for much of the season. This season, it has been McKee and Sam Howell as the backups. If McKee could have another explosive performance like last season, that would set him up as an intriguing trade candidate this upcoming offseason.

Eagles fans should be rooting for the young QB

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There are teams around the league in need of a quarterback, like the New York Jets, for example. McKee is 25 years old and is under contract for one more season with a cap hit just over $1 million.

If McKee can show again that he can be a capable starter, a cap hit just over $1 million would be insane value for just one season. The Eagles have their guy and showed they can easily bring another backup in -- like they did with Howell. The Eagles were the subject of trade rumors around McKee last offseason and if he plays well, they should consider the idea again this offseason.

You can never have too many draft picks and there will be some team out there in need of a quarterback. Eagles fans should be hoping for an explosive performance out of McKee because if that were to lead to a trade, it would help the team in the long run.

So, the Eagles -- and teams around the league -- will get a look at McKee. He'll have a shot at helping the team get the No. 2 seed while also showcasing what he can do. What more can you ask for?

