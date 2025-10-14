Eagles Cut Ties With Young RB After Surprisingly Short Stint
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost two games in a row and they're already making roster moves.
On Tuesday, the Eagles released running back Audric Estime from their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The Eagles had signed Estime to their practice squad earlier this year, but his stint didn't last long in Philadelphia.
Estime was a star in college, where he carried the ball 373 times for 2,321 yards at Notre Dame. Estime flashed a little bit of potential as a receiver, catching 26 passes for 277 yards in his 37-game college career. The former college star totaled 30 touchdowns in three years at Notre Dame. While he flashed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, his best attribute was his ability as a ballcarrier.
Estime was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft but spent one year with the team. During that one year in Denver, the young running back appeared in 13 games and carried the ball 76 times for 360 yards and two touchdowns.
After signing with the Eagles' practice squad, there was no real path to playing time in Philadelphia.
The Eagles have Saquon Barkley, who's the top running back in football. Barkley has remained healthy for a good chunk of his career, so barring an unfortunate injury, he wouldn't be giving up much of the workload.
AJ Dillon works as the team's back up and short yardage back. Dillon is one of the better bruising running backs in football. He's hard to stop between the tackles, so his role on the team wasn't in question either.
Will Shipley works as the third string running back and the starting kick returner. With Shipley returning kicks, his job on the team was safe, too. Tank Bigsby is behind Shipley, both on the running back depth chart and the kick returner depth chart.
Estime didn't bring anything to the Eagles but depth. At a certain point, this partnership was going to come to an end, but the young running back shouldn't struggle to find a new home.
