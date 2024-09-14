Eagles List Two Receivers Quesionable For Monday, So What's Next If They Can't Play?
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles could be without two receivers when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
A.J. Brown and rookie Johnny Wilson were both listed as questionable with hamstring injuries on the team’s Saturday injury report released Saturday afternoon. Neither player participated in practice earlier in the day.
Brown popped up on the report Friday, but the listing of Wilson was new. The sixth-round pick was spotted going through warmups, however, and seemed to be fine in the locker room afterward, talking to teammates about college, Florida State, taking another loss on Saturday, this one to Memphis.
An extra day of treatment could help either Brown or Wilson or both get ready to play on Monday.
If neither can play, the Eagles will be down to DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, and Britain Covey on the active roster.
Smith and Dotson would be a No. 1 and 2 receiver tandem on many teams in the NFL, so, in the short-term, the Eagles can overcome the loss of Brown and Wilson should neither be able to play on Monday.
“I’m extremely comfortable,” said Dotson after being acquired in a deal on Aug. 29 from the Washington Commanders. “We’re preparing right now as if A.J. is playing. That’s the goal. But if my opportunities do come, I’m going to take full advantage of them. That’s what I was brought here to do, take advantage of every opportunity that’s given to me.”
Dotson played 32 snaps against the Packers last week, though he did not have a catch. Still, it was a good look at how quickly he was able to pick up the playbook in a short time.
“At the end of the day, football is football,” he said on Saturday. “Everyone in the league pretty much runs the same things. I feel like the biggest difference is when you come from an offense that calls something one thing and you come to this offense and it’s the same exact thing, but you call it something completely different.
“I always tell people when they ask me, it’s kind of like learning a different language. Things mean hello, but people say it in different ways and in different languages. That’s the best way I can put it. I’ve been getting it down pretty good, but I have a lot of confidence.”
The issue if both Brown or Wilson can’t play would be depth.
The Eagles would likely elevate Parris Campbell from the practice squad. There are a few options other than Campbell on the practice squad that include former Georgia player Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Kyle Philips, and Danny Gray.
Having to elevate a receiver isn’t ideal. Last week against the Packers, the Eagles elevated offensive lineman Nick Gates, to serve as Cam Jurgens’ backup at center, and tight E.J. Jenkins because the Eagles only have Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra on the roster at that position.
So, if you have to bring up a receiver, at which position would the Eagles decide to add depth – offensive line or tight end?
If the hamstring injuries to Brown and Wilson linger into next week, the Eagles may have to find someone to add to the active roster, which would mean releasing someone. It will be a short week, too, coming out of Monday night’s matchup and then having to hit the road to play the New Orleans Saints in next Sunday’s Week 3.
