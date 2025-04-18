Eagles Longtime Fan-Favorite In 'Tough Spot'
The National Football League Draft can't come fast enough in part because some of the speculation will come to an end shortly after.
The Philadelphia Eagles unsurprisingly have been one of the most talked-about teams in the league. This is thanks in large part to all of the chatter around tight end Dallas Goedert. He's spent his entire seven-year National Football League Draft with the Eagles but that could change.
Unfortunately, he has just one more year left on his deal and has been on the trade block throughout the offseason to this point. With each passing day, he continues to be talked about. Hopefully, behind the scenes he's gotten a more clear picture of what could happen.
It has been reported that the Eagles would be looking for around a fourth-round pick this year but would also be interested in future picks if necessary.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton talked about the possibility of a trade and had Goedert on his list of 10 players who could be traded or cut after the draft.
"Goedert is in a tough spot because he's entering the final year of his contract without guaranteed money, and a strong class of tight ends is coming into the league," Moton said. "The Eagles can find a younger, cheaper and more available replacement for Goedert, who's missed 15 games over the last three seasons.
"Because of the quality of this year's incoming tight end group, Philadelphia may find it difficult to trade an aging player at that position with a recent history of injuries. Regardless, the Eagles seem primed to move on from Goedert one way or another if they draft a tight end within the first three rounds."
In a perfect world Goedert would stick around with the Eagles for his entire career. A deal obviously hasn't happened as of writing, but keep an eye on him.