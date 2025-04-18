NFL Analyst Has 'Explosive' Eagles Prediction
With the National Football League Draft under one week away, things are starting to get real across the league.
This upcoming week is going to be pretty huge. There's been plenty of rumors and speculation recently about the upcoming draft and possible trades and we should start to see real action over the next few days. The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24th.
The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 32 pick in the upcoming draft and much has been made about who they could pick. Well, that is the case with every team. This time of the year each year is full of mock drafts and speculation. It feels like this offseason has been taken to another level with some ridiculous chatter about trades -- including one about DeVonta Smith? He's not going anywhere. Some just throw things at the wall.
The trade stuff has been pretty surprising, but the mock draft chatter is pretty typical. It's an exciting time for each team and Philadelphia is no different. The Eagles are going to be picking last in the first round barring a trade, but there will be plenty of talent still available.
Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher predicted the Eagles will strike gold and improve the secondary by selecting safety
"No. 32. Philadelphia Eagles: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina," Ploucher said. "The Eagles already have the best roster in the NFL, and now they add a physical outlier to their defense. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Emmanwori measured in at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and had explosive jumps of 43 inches in the vertical and 11 feet, 6 inches in the broad.
"While it almost seems like a luxury pick, Emmanwori earned an 86.8 PFF coverage grade in 2024 and should be able to help the backend of Philadelphia's talented defense."
Emmanwori is widely considered to be the top safety in this draft class. If he were to land with Philadelphia, that would be a pretty big way to replace CJ Gardner-Johnson.
More NFL: Eagles Fan-Favorite Gets Update On Potential Trade