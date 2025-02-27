Eagles Look To College Ranks For Potential QB Coach
The Eagles are in the market for a new quarterbacks coach and may dip into the college ranks to find one.
Philadelphia has interviewed Syracuse Offensive Associate Head Coach/Quarterbacks Nunzio Campanile for the open position, according to Syracuse on 247.
Doug Nussmeier, the Eagles’ QBs coach last season, left to follow Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints as the new offensive coordinator there.
Campanile is a North Jersey native who has been an interim head coach at the college level with both Rutgers and Syracuse. He was also a dominant high school head coach at nationally known Bergen Catholic before moving to the college ranks.
Campanile’s brother, Anthony, was recently named defensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Syracuse finished 10-3 last season under head coach and Camden, N.J. native Fran Brown. Campanile was instrumental in helping transfer quarterback Kyle McCord, also a south Jersey native who starred at St. Joe’s Prep in Philly before committing to Ohip State, set the ACC single-season passing record with 4,779 passing yards.
The Eagles are looking for their fifth QBs coach in the Jalen Hurts era after Press Taylor (2020), Brian Johnson (2021-22), Alex Tanney (2023) and Nussmeier (2024).
Along with Hurts, the next position coach will also be working with veteran backup Kenny Pickett and third-year developmental option Tanner McKee.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni discussed the hiring process in a general sense earlier this week while in Indianapolis for the NFL’s scouting combine.
“You go through the interview process. I won’t get into who we interviewed. … But you go through an extensive interview process, and I love that process because you're basically sitting in a coaching clinic, which we don't get to go to that as much with the way our schedule goes,” Sirianni told reporters. “… So this is an opportunity for us to really get to know other people.
“... I just look at it as such an opportunity to get around coaches and talk football, to be able to pick the best candidates. Some of the guys are guys that you know, and some of the guys (are guys) you don't know. And it's just an awesome experience to be able to do that.”
Sirianni also spoke about the traits he wants in a position coach.
“At the end of the day, in a position coach, I'm always looking for a good person,” he said. “Because again, I think we just saw that there were many, many different reasons why we were able to win. But a big one was teamwork, connection, selflessness. So I’m always looking for that. But also can (a position coach) bring new thoughts, new schemes, new new ideas to the table to help the development of your offense, and to continue the forward thinking while evolving your offense.”