Abdul Carter Talks Philly Roots; Eagles

As the potential No. 1 overall pick, there won't be a storybook ending with Carter and his hometown team.

John McMullen

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter (DL44) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter (DL44) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

The North Philadelphia native grew up an Eagles fan and enjoyed watching his hometown club win its second Super Bowl in franchise history earlier this month.

Carter, though, understands that his status as a top prospect means the storybook ending isn’t happening, at least not right away.

“It was dope,” Carter said when asked about going to the Super Bowl and seeing the Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. “I really just got to enjoy my last year really being a fan. 

“Being from Philly, born and raised, supporting the Eagles really my whole life. Got to take my dad to the Super Bowl, just enjoying being a fan one last year.”

Carter’s new employer need not worry about any conflict moving forward.

“Whatever team drafts me, I’m loyal to that team,” Carter said.

Even the New York Giants?

“Yeah, whatever team I’m on, whatever team I play, they get my best,” said Carter.

One thing Carter isn’t leaving behind is his Philly roots.

“I feel like I’m shaped a lot with my Philly roots. It’s my toughness, my grit,” the former La Salle College High School star said. “I feel like that’s really the biggest thing I can take from Philly and it really made me into the man I am today.”

The No. 1 overall spot, a spot currently held by Tennessee, is important to Carter. 

“Yeah, it’s very important for me,” he admitted. “That’s one of the goals I made before the season. Something I always talked about, it’s what I worked for and I feel like I’m getting close to that. 

“Just got to keep working, keep putting the effort in and accomplish my dream.”

The floor for Carter, the latest in a long line of great Penn State pass rushers, is top five so he won’t be waiting long on draft night no matter how it unfolds.

“I feel like [No. 1]’s very realistic. I feel like I’m the best player in the country and the best player should be selected No. 1.”

