Eagles Today

Eagles Lose One More Assistant To Saints

Kyle Valero, who has an extensive history with Kellen Moore, is leaving the Eagles to become the Saints' assistant WRs coach.

John McMullen

Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints introduce Kellen Moore as the head coach and he addresses the media at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints introduce Kellen Moore as the head coach and he addresses the media at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints confirmed Kelln Moore’s inaugural coaching staff on Thursday and the final tally saw the Eagles lose one more assistant to their former offensive coordinator.

And it’s no surprise.

Kyle Valero was brought in with Moore last season and the two have worked together for many years in Detroit and Dallas.

An offensive assistant with the Eagles last season, Valero was hired as the assistant wide receivers coach in New Orleans. 

Valero was a quality control coach and assistant WR coach with Detroit when Moore broke into the league as a player with the Lions in 2012. Valero spent the 2014 through 2022 seasons in Dallas when Moore crossed over from player to quarterbacks coach and ultimately the OC.

From 2020-22, Valero served as the Cowboys' quality control/analytics coach while assisting the team's wide receivers.

Doug Nussmeier, the Eagles’ QBs coach last season who was hired to be Moore’s OC with the Saints, and Valero were the only two offensive assistants that came in with Moore last season. 

T.J. Paganetti, the Eagles’ assistant offensive line coach/run game specialist last season, also went to NOLA with Moore and was officially given the totle of run game coordinator. 

The Saints also hired Ted Rath as their director of sports performance. Rath was the Eagles’ vice president of player performance but left the organization after the 2023 season before Moore arrived. The connection there came in Detroit when Rath was the assistant strength and conditioning coach when Moore broke into the league.

MORE NFL: Eagles' Star Safety Downplays Leadership Void

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News