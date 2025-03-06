Eagles Lose One More Assistant To Saints
The New Orleans Saints confirmed Kelln Moore’s inaugural coaching staff on Thursday and the final tally saw the Eagles lose one more assistant to their former offensive coordinator.
And it’s no surprise.
Kyle Valero was brought in with Moore last season and the two have worked together for many years in Detroit and Dallas.
An offensive assistant with the Eagles last season, Valero was hired as the assistant wide receivers coach in New Orleans.
Valero was a quality control coach and assistant WR coach with Detroit when Moore broke into the league as a player with the Lions in 2012. Valero spent the 2014 through 2022 seasons in Dallas when Moore crossed over from player to quarterbacks coach and ultimately the OC.
From 2020-22, Valero served as the Cowboys' quality control/analytics coach while assisting the team's wide receivers.
Doug Nussmeier, the Eagles’ QBs coach last season who was hired to be Moore’s OC with the Saints, and Valero were the only two offensive assistants that came in with Moore last season.
T.J. Paganetti, the Eagles’ assistant offensive line coach/run game specialist last season, also went to NOLA with Moore and was officially given the totle of run game coordinator.
The Saints also hired Ted Rath as their director of sports performance. Rath was the Eagles’ vice president of player performance but left the organization after the 2023 season before Moore arrived. The connection there came in Detroit when Rath was the assistant strength and conditioning coach when Moore broke into the league.