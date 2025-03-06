Eagles Today

Eagles' Star Safety Downplays Leadership Void

The power of social media is that players can go directly to the people with their messages.

John McMullen

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
If you’re in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson business you understand what’s coming.

On the field that’s a very good thing. CJGJ is a playmaking machine who brings the type of old-school edge that helped define the No. 1 defense in the NFL en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Off of ot comes that big personality that isn’t going to hold back with his opinions or play politics.

Many now believe Gardner-Johnson has taken issue with the ideas of leadership and veteran presence in the Eagles’ secondary moving forward, something that has taken on added importance with the idea that Darius Slay could be moving on.

For the full context of Gardber-Johnson’s remarks you can head over to the X Platform at @CGJXXIII

What started it a post that read “You would think feelings would be mutual after a great season but …… aye twin keep that s@#$ solid.”

Many fans took that as a response to Slay’s comments on his podcast regarding leadership in the secondary.

"Reed [Blankenship] being around me and a lot of veterans before, I'm sure he could lead that group the right way,” Slay said. “That's who I feel would be leading the group if I ain't in the building.. He's a great damn leader. If they brought another veteran in who has played a lot, they could be a leader. But for sure, if I'm not in that room, Reed Blankenship will be a great one." 

The context to that is that Blankenship is already the on-field leader in the secondary regarding communication and getting everyone lined up correctly, something confirmed by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

As a three-time team captain Slay was considered the leader of the DBs in the locker room.

Gardner-Johnson claimed that his original cryptic post had nothing to do with any disconnect within the team.

“This is nothing about our team … TRUST!! We good,” Gardner-Johnson wrote.

News broke earlier this week that the Eagles will be releasing Slay with a post-June 1 designation although there is still a chance that the two sides work something out in the coming days.

On Thursday morning Gardner-Johnson picked up by saying the Eagles didn’t need to add a veteran in the defensive backfield, pointing to the struggles in 2023 when the Eagles allowed CJGJ to walk in free agency to Detroit in favor of a series of misses that included Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans and in-season acquisition Kevin Byard.

In the end, Gardner-Johnson had nothing but praise for the Eagles' young secondary.

Slay also felt the need to respond with: 

“We just won a Super Bowl together. I do not have no problem or hate towards bra. Reed is in our leadership council which is [why] I said what I said. I would expect him to be the next guy up. It’s nothing but love on my end if u really kno me.. Yall have a blessed day. #WorldChamps.” 

All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown had also gotten involved with posts that have since been deleted, the last of which read: 

“It’s like high school all over again.This isn’t even my fight to fight. Yall speculate instead of taking what the person just said. Then go on your pages and create articles until the national media catches it. yall always be blaming the media and it’s really yall.”

The power of social media is that players can go directly to the people with their messages. However, there are unintended consequences to that.

For Eagles players, the passionate fan base gives a lot but the obsession over every little thing often rubs some some the wrong way.

