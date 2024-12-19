Eagles Loss Vs. Commanders Could Open Door For Doomsday Scenario
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in football and have a chance to do something special this season.
Philadelphia's most likely outlook for the rest of the regular season seems to be either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NFC and also an NFC East crown. The Eagles are 12-2 and the Washington Commanders are in second place in the division at 9-5.
The Eagles are tied with the Detroit Lions for the top spot in the NFC right now, but are behind them due to tiebreakers.
Philadelphia has won 10 games in a row and seems like a near lock for one of the top seeds, but Week 16's clash with the Commanders will be important. Until the Eagles actually clinch the division and one of the top seeds, anything could happen.
A loss against the Commanders would open the door for a very interesting final two weeks of the season. A loss against Washington would drop the Eagles' record to 12-3 while improving the Commanders' record to 10-5.
The NFC East would still be up in the air. If the Eagles somehow lose the final three games of the season and Washington were to win all the games, there's a chance the Commanders could overtake the Eagles in the division.
Philadelphia already has clinched a playoff berth, but losing the division would make the Eagles hit the road in the playoffs.
Again, this isn't the most likely option. If the Eagles win one more game in the regular season, they will have 13 in the season. Washington can max out at 12 wins in the regular season. This is just a hypothetical look at what could happen, but likely won't.
