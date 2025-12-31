Eagles Release Third-Year DE Before Season Finale

The Philadelphia Eagles shook up the practice squad a tad on Tuesday.

Philadelphia announced that 26-year-old defensive end Titus Leo has been released from the practice squad on Tuesday.

"The Eagles released defensive end Titus Leo to the practice squad on Tuesday," the Eagles announced. "Leo played his college ball at Wagner, where he was a two-time conference Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team FCS All-American in 2021. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Colts. Leo, who is 6-foot-3, played in four NFL games last season with the New England Patriots, registering four tackles, one for a loss, and a pass defensed."

The Eagles made another move

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Titus Leo (97) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leo is in his third season in the National Football League, but he has appeared in just four games. The Indianapolis Colts selected Leo with the No. 211 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He never appeared in a game with the Colts. In 2024, he played in four games as a member of the New England Patriots with most of his playing time coming on special teams.

It's been a roller coaster for Leo since the 2024 season wrapped up. He signed with the Tennessee Titans in April and then was waived in August. He latched on with the Cleveland Browns afterward, but was waived before the season. Leo later landed with the Eagles' practice squad in October and has been released and signed a few different times already.

The practice squad has been a revolving door for Leo this season with the Eagles and this is yet another example. If the trend continues, we could see him back with Philadelphia in the not-so-distant future, but he's out there for the taking right now and is free to go anywhere.

This is the Eagles' second release of the week. On Monday, the Eagles cut ties with long snapper Charley Hughlett ahead of the Week 18 season finale against the Washington Commanders.

