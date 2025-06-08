Eagles Mailbag Part One: About Danny Gray, Eli Ricks, And More
The Eagles will hold their final team activities this week when they gather for a three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and won’t be seen again until training camp opens at the end of July.
With that in mind, it’s time for my second crack at an Eagles mailbag. This is part one because of the influx of questions on the X platform. Thank you all for all of them. Part 2 will be posted on Monday morning, so stay tuned.
Danny @DPK1012
Q: Real quick one…what’s your early observations of Danny Gray in relation to all those competing at WR 4/5? Good size with 4.33 speed that I recall Slay and Blankenship both hyping him up as a practice player that really pushes everyone. I’ll hang up and listen.
A: Can always count on Danny for asking a strong, insightful question. We’ve seen some good and bad from Gray in the two OTAs we have been allowed to watch. He’s had at least one drop in both sessions, but he’s also made some catches. He needs to show better consistency if he wants to make the team.
Eric @Big_Red-QV
Q: Who will be the punt returner?
A: Excellent question. As much as the Eagles would like to take something off Cooper DeJean’s plate, it could again be him. At this stage, the Eagles are trying several different players while they wait for Avery Williams to get healthy to show what he can do. It would be nice if last year’s fifth-round draft pick Ainias Smith could do it, and he will be given a chance. It is certainly a spot that will be watched closely once training camp arrives.
Ed Helinski @MrEd315
Q: Who might be a surprise training camp cut?
A: Thought-provoking question. I’ll give you two, and hopefully they fit your criteria as a surprise. Kenyon Green and Johnny Wilson.
Green was acquired as a throw-in when the Eagles traded safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Houston, but he could get caught in a numbers game with so much competition at the right guard spot. Wilson had an ugly drop in the Super Bowl and wasn’t seen at either of the open OTAs.
Ralph Jankowch @RJankowich
Q:…Where is Eli Ricks on the corner depth chart? Is he strictly playing at outside corner these days? Does he participate in special teams drills? Do you think he makes the roster this year?
A: A lot to unpack here, Ralph. Appreciate it. Ricks is likely third on the depth chart, but he has been rotating in with first and second teams because it's so early. He has been at the outside corner and is working on special teams. I think he makes the roster this year because he provides decent depth after an offseason where four secondary players departed in free agency and via trade.
Its_Brett @isitbrett
Q: Do you see any of the tackles that were drafted becoming the "Mecki Becton" of this season and moving into the RG position?
A: I agree with Jordan Mailata that Becton will be difficult to replace, so I’m going to say no, but Pro Bowlers are employed at every other spot on the line, so whoever steps in (and I believe it will be Tyler Steen who wins the job) will benefit from greatness around him.
