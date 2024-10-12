Eagles Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Clash Vs. Browns
The Eagles filled their open spot on the 53-man roster on Saturday, available after the release of linebacker Devin White earlier in the week, by signing receiver Parris Campbell off the practice squad.
Campbell was out of practice squad elevations, but the Eagles liked what they saw from the veteran pass-catcher over the first four games of the season and decided to promote him.
The move is somewhat surprising since the Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for safety Sydney Brown and rookie receiver Ainias Smith earlier in the week.
Brown looked ready to go, but the Eagles chose to take it slowly with the second-year player. Same with Smith, who said he was placed on injured reserve coming out of training camp due to tendonitis and shin splints.
“I always just try to stay ahead of the game,” said Smith in the days leading up to Week 6. “I try to make sure I’m prepared at any time because you never know what can happen. Really my whole main focus going through that IR process was to stay ready, be in the meetings, be attentive, make sure I’m aware of what’s going on with the game plan because I want to show I’m ready.”
In addition to signing Campbell to the roster, the Eagles elevated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Brown talked about adjusting to the brace the doctors are making him wear to protect the surgery he had on his right knee to repair a torn ACL suffered in early January during the regular-season finale.
“This is what I get paid to do and this is what I love to do, so I'm just excited to get back out there,” he said. “(Wednesday) was amazing. I mean, like, I got very, very limited (reps) so I'm just trying to give the really, the offense, the best look I can and try inserting some places on defense and just earning my role. Whatever it is.
“Earning the trust and respect of my teammates, earning the trust and respect of my coaches and that's all I can do. And just kind of, that's it, whether it's at safety, if it's on special teams, wherever they put me in. I mean, I'll own it to the best of my ability and dive into it the best I can.”
As for Campbell, he has been targeted six times this season and has made all six catches for 30 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown on a fourth down throw from Jalen Hurts in the loss at Tampa.
Head coach Nick Sirianni and Campbell go back to their time together at Indianapolis when Sirianni was the Colts’ offensive coordinator.
“Parris has done some really good things,” said the coach. “I've seen Parris make plays for a long time in this league. He plays with relentless effort, he plays physical, he plays tough.”
