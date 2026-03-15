Dallas Goedert Staying Put After Reaching One-Year Deal With Eagles

The deal is done. Improbable as it is given it was all but assumed that Dallas Goedert would be playing for another team this fall, the tight end will return for a ninth season with the Eagles.

A league source confirmed that the two parties reached an agreement on a one-year contract on Sunday, which will bring Goedert back. The deal helps the Eagles avoid what would have been a $20 million dead-money that would have kicked in on Monday.

Goedert and the Eagles had agreed to move back the deadline for signing him to a new deal, so it made sense that something would happen. Terms of the contract are not yet known.

Had they not agreed on a contract, Goedert would have hit the free-agent market this week, but it hasn’t been a sort of depressed financial market for tight ends, perhaps because this year’s draft class is deep in players at the position. Goedert may have had a difficult time finding a solid financial deal with a team, like the Eagles, who have a shot at contending for another Super Bowl.

Eagles Likely To Still Draft A Tight End

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries the ball defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Goedert reportedly had other offers, but he was clearly motivated to return to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2018. He also played on a one-year deal last year. His signing gives the Eagles more cap certainty and could trigger a trade of A.J. Brown now that they know they won’t have to absorb $20M on their cap this season.

The return of Goedert now gives Eagles a well-stocked tight room after signing Johnny Mundt in free agency and bringing back Grant Calcaterra. Both signed one-year contracts last week.

This probably does not mean the Eagles won’t draft a tight end. Goedert turned 31 in January, but they don't need to draft a tight end who can step in and start right away. That means they can wait to the second or third day and bring in a developmental player at that position to learn from Goedert, which is the sort of succession strategy the Eagles have utilized at other positions in the past.

Goedert's run blocking wasn't up to its usual standard last season, but he set a franchise record for most touchdown catches by a tight end in a single season with 11, many of them coming from inside the red zone, helping the Eagles finish first in the NFL in red-zone efficiency. He also set a career-high with 60 receptions.

Goedert is second among all tight ends in franchise history with 465 career receptions. His 5.302 career yards are also second all-time among all Eagles tight ends, and his 41 touchdowns are the most by a tight end in Eagles history.