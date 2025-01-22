Eagles May Have Huge Advantage Over Commanders From NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and are clearly 2-0 in the playoffs.
If the Eagles are going to make a run to the Super Bowl, it's going to be because of the great roster the team has built and the play on the field. Other things can impact the game -- like the snow last weekend -- but at the end of the day, the Eagles built a great roster and have a chance to take down anyone.
It doesn't hurt when some good superstition goes your way, though. Shawn Hochuli recently was announced by the NFL and shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter as the lead referee for the NFC Championship Game.
FanSided's Austen Bundy shared that the Eagles are 6-1 when Hochuli referees their games.
"Some may say the specific refereeing crews don't actually matter with respect to the outcome of the game but the numbers don't lie," Bundy said. "Philadelphia is 6-1 with Hochuli calling their games while Washington is just 1-3 all-time. This will also be the third time Hochuli will call a game between the NFC East rivals, the Eagles won both matchups."
Clearly, this is just grasping at straws and whoever plays better will win on Sunday. It's nice to hear from a superstition point of view that the Eagles have had success with Hochuli on the field, but he doesn't throw or catch the ball. The Eagles being good and the Commanders not as much with Hochuli as the ref is a good sign for Philadelphia and maybe even an advantage, but we'll see what happens.
