Eagles May Lose Coach To Cowboys: ‘Deeply In The Mix’
The Philadelphia Eagles may have to find a new offensive coordinator this offseason.
Philadelphia brought Kellen Moore into the fold last offseason and he has done a great job with the Eagles. Unfortunately, there’s a chance that his time with the Eagles could be short-lived. The Dallas Cowboys’ head coaching job opened on Monday with Mike McCarthy and the team going in a different direction.
Moore already has been linked to Dallas and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris reported that he will be “deeply in the mix” for the opening.
“Who will be the next head coach for the Dallas Cowboys? Buzz has already begun to circulate as a coaching search kicks into high gear,” Harris said. “Expect Kellen Moore to be deeply in the mix. Jon Gruden can’t be ruled out. Is Jason Witten realistic? Simply put, yes.”
Moore spent time with the Cowboys as a player and offensive coordinator. Clearly, he has ties to the Cowboys organization and this seems like a real possibility. If he does end up leaving the Eagles, hopefully it is at least with a Super Bowl ring.
The Eagles will return to the field on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and we should start to hear more about the possibility of Moore to the Cowboys and how realistic it is in the coming days. The Eagles took down the Cowboys twice in 2024 and now it seems like Dallas could try to get some revenge in the offseason.
