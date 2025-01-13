Eagles' Darius Slay Sends Strong Message About Quinyon Mitchell
The Philadelphia Eagles wanted to improve the secondary last offseason and certainly hit a home run by drafting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
Both look like future superstars. They aren't the only ones who have been making a big impact this season, though. Six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay had a good season in his own right and helped to take Mitchell and DeJean under his wing.
The Eagles took down the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Sunday night and Slay and Mitchell both had big games. The duo each logged interceptions on Sunday night and Slay opened up about Mitchell afterward, as transcribed by InsideTheBirds.com's Andrew DiCecco.
"I was so happy, I cried almost, but I couldn’t shed a tear on the field because I don’t want people taking pictures," Slay said. "It was great to see that. My boy, he’d been trying to. He finally got one in the bread basket, so I know it don’t count on his record, but this is way bigger, to get a playoff pick in a big-time moment to end the game...I’m happy to be his big brother, to mentor him. But he showed his ability to play at a high level."
The Eagles are lucky to have these guys in the cornerback room right now. Philadelphia's defense has been the best in football and they certainly are a huge reason why. The Eagles will return to the field next Sunday against either the Los Angeles Rams or Minnesota Vikings. If they are going to come away on top, these guys certainly will play a big role.
