Eagles’ Minicamp Observations: Hurts Finishes Strong Spring, Marshall's Volume, and McCord’s 'Muse'
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles held their one-day mandatory minicamp at the NovaCare Complex Tuesday, the last glimpse of the team in spring before training camp convenes is late July.
Jalen Hurts finished a sharp spring in which the football only hit the ground a handful of times over the three practices open to reporters, perhaps a predictable outcome considering the continuity on offense vs. the significant upheaval on the defensive side of the football.
The highlight for Hurts came on an early 7-on-7 drill when a broken coverage left Smael Mondon Jr. by himself with star receiver DeVonta Smith, who made a simple stop-and-go move to dust the rookie linebacker and enable Hurts to loft the football for a big completion down the left sideline.
Smith had been working on his own in Florida during he voluntary portion of OTAs and was able to announce his presence in a big way during the mandatory work.
With Smith and All-Pro A.J. Brown both having limited reps during the spring, free agent WR Terrace Marshall Jr. took advantage and finished with a high traffic day with multiple catches, including leaking out on a drag route in which he got a step on star nickel corner Cooper DeJean for a big play.
Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Kyle McCord had a string effort in limited reps with a backup tight end Nick Muse coming up big on multiple occasions.
First, McCord threw a touchdown strike to Muse during a situational red-zone drill, which flashed strong processing skills and accuracy, two traits the Eagles like about McCord. Muse also had a one-handed stab of a McCord throw later in the practice.
-Cornerback Kelee Ringo had a positive day, getting significant first-team reps on the outside opposite Quinyon Mitchell and coming through with a couple of pass breakups.
-Second-year edge rusher Jalyx Hunt also stood out, recording a sack with a speed rush that had Jordan Mailata reaching for the expletives.
-Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was held out of team drills, as was All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, who was sealing with general soreness.
Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo were the DTs in four-man fronts with the first team, while the first look at a five-man front came with Thomas Booker and Ojomo as the 4i players andByron Young as the nose tackle. Mondon worked with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. at LB with the starters. Dallas Gant and rookie Lance Dixon were paired for second-team reps at LB.
-Hurts and Brown had a difficult time getting down an out route on air and kept working at it until they connected.
-Rookie cornerback Mac McWilliams got his first work inside in the slot with the second team and also continued to work outside at times.
-CB Eli Ricks has a nice PBU on a late throw by Tanner McKee to Ainias Smith. Smith later victimized Dixon on a similar broken coverage to the previously described DeVonta Smith-Mondon mismatch. A.J. Woods, playing in the slot, also recorded a PBU on Johnny Wilson, who returned after missing the two open OTAs.
-Rookie safety Drew Mukuba sniffed out a play-action Hurts throw to Grant Calcaterra, keeping in to a short gain.
-With Cam Jurgens still working his way back from offseason back surgery, Brett Toth got the first-team reps at center again and has a pair of poor snaps. Rookie Drew Kendall, a natural center, could get that work at training camp if Jurgens is still waiting to be cleared.
-Right guard-hopeful Tyler Steen got an earful from Jeff Stoutland after a false start with the Eagles' offense backed up in situational drills.
-Stoutland has all the offensive players do push-ups after practice for losing to the defense in a situational period.
