Eagles' Name Eight Team Captains, Including Three First-Timers
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have announced eight team captains for the 2025 season, including three first-time selections: All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley on the offensive side, and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, and safety Reed Blankenship on the defensive side.
The honor is voted on by teammates, so it is generally very meaningful to those who are given that status.
"It's amazing," Baun told the team's official website. "It's awesome. (It's) better than any achievement I've gotten to date. It means a lot because it's something that's voted on by my teammates."
Blankenship, who arrived in Philadelphia as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in 2022 was similarly moved.
"It's always been my dream to become a captain, just regardless of where I'm at," said Blankenship. "I feel like that is one of the best things you can do as a teammate. It goes far beyond just having the 'C' on your chest, that's how I've always looked at it. With all my teammates trusting in me and voting for me, it just means the world.
"I think I've been a captain at each level of my football career, and I don't take it lightly. I feel like it's a big motivator and encouragement for me. Just knowing that my teammates look at me when things aren't going as planned, it means a lot."
Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts was named a captain for the fifth consecutive season, second-team All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson earned the “C” for a fourth time, as did kicker Jake Elliott.
Another pair of second-team All-Pros are captains again, receiver A.J. Brown for the third consecutive season and left tackle Jordan Mailata for the second straight campaign.
Barkley was a captain for five seasons with his former team, the New York Giants. He reached the same plateau in Year 2 after his historic 2,504-yard rushing campaign last season.
"To be able to come here and be captains with such tremendous leaders means a lot to me," Barkley said. "But at the same time, leading doesn't just happen because you have a 'C' on your chest. Whether I have a 'C' on my chest or not, my mindset, my leadership wasn't going to stop."
The total is five captains on offense, two on defense, and one on special teams, with the Eagles publishing a video of head coach Nick Sirianni announcing the 2025 captains to the team.
