Eagles' Nick Sirianni Gives Cryptic Update On Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have one big question mark swirling around the team with the playoffs quickly approaching.
Philadelphia has one more game left in the regular season before it will prepare for a playoff matchup against either the Washington Commanders or Green Bay Packers. The Eagles will be resting starters in the team's Week 18 clash against the New York Giants but there still is a big question looming.
Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts went down with a concussion in Week 16 against the Commanders and has been in the National Football League's concussion protocol ever since. He has missed practice time as he has dealt with the concussion and it's still unclear when he will get through the protocol.
Head coach Nick Sirianni gave an update on Hurts' health on Friday but didn't say much.
"He’s progressing through the protocol," Sirianni said about Hurts.
What does this mean? Is he near the end of the protocol? Has he dealt with setbacks? At this point, there isn't enough information out there to know where Hurts stands. The National Football League's concussion protocol has five phases. Phase 1 is symptom-limited activity, Phase 2 is aerobic exercise, Phase 3 is football-specific exercise, Phase 4 is club-based non-contact training drills, and Phase 5 is full football activity and clearance.
It's unclear right now which phase of the protocol that Hurts is on. Hopefully, he is doing alright. He wouldn't be playing in Week 18 anyway with the team resting, but hopefully, he can return to practice soon to get ready for the playoffs.