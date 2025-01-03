Eagles' Star Gets Huge Update Ahead Of Playoffs
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be resting starters in the final week of the 2024 National Football League regular season but it is still interesting to take a look at the injury report.
Philadelphia has been dealing with some nagging injuries all season. The Eagles clearly have been able to overcome pretty much all of them which is why the team currently is in the position that it is in. The Eagles have nothing to play for this weekend because they have been so good that they already locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
With the Eagles resting starters in Week 18, it's unclear who will play and who won't. Even though this is the case, it sounds like the Eagles could have a star back for the playoffs at least.
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert hasn't played in a game since Dec. 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Goedert has been dealing with a knee injury but he recently was designated to return from the Injured Reserve. This gives the team 21 days to get Goedert back into game action to get him back up to speed.
One thing that is a good sign is that he has returned to practice this week and has been a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday. It doesn't seem likely that he will take the field in Week 18 with starters sitting, but it does seem like he should be good to go for the playoffs.