Eagles Nick Sirianni Seemingly Puts To Rest Rumors About A Certain Safety
PHILADELPHIA – C.J. Gardner-Johnson isn’t coming back to the Eagles. Nick Sirianni seemingly squashed those rumors when asked about the possibility of a reunion happening after Gardner-Johnson was released by the Texans this week.
“I really am excited about the room that we have,” he said. “I think they’ve done a really nice job to date.”
Translation: Forget about it, CJGJ isn’t coming.
There’s no denying he is one of the league’s more talented safeties. He’s got loads of that, without a doubt. It’s the other stuff that comes with him, some of which was alluded to in a report that he caused friction in the locker room, his demand to blitz more, and his role.
Some of those things were seen during his two tours of duty in Philadelphia. He led the Eagles in interceptions with six in each of those seasons, and both times with him patrolling the back end of the defense, the Eagles went to the Super Bowl.
There’s a reason that he has moved around so much. The Texans were Gardner-Johnson’s fourth different team in four years. Now, he’s looking for his fifth in four years.
Youth Standing Out Safety
The Eagles have a young, impressionable safety room, with rookie Drew Mukuba and third-year player Sydney Brown, and Reed Blankenship has inherited the leadership mantle in that room. They’re young all over the defense, and a player like Gardner-Johnson, with his reputation, might deliver the wrong messaging that could have a lasting effect on a defense growing together. The Eagles had veterans Brandon Graham and Darius Slay to help ensure Gardner-Johnson adhered to the team's culture.
They also have a veteran on their practice squad in Marcus Epps. He has been elevated for all three games, so it’s likely the Eagles will find a way to add him to their 53-man roster before they leave for Tampa on Friday afternoon to meet the Buccaneers on Sunday (1 p.m.).
There are candidates to be released to make room for Epps, such as edge rushers Azeez Ojulair and Ogbo Okoronkwo, neither of whom have been active in the first three games this season. Patrick Johnson was also inactive against the Rams last Sunday.
“We have a good young player in Andrew Mukuba who continues to get better, and I think having Reed next to him is helping him get better, and just as Reed got better, having Marcus Epps in the building,” said Sirianni. “Just really excited about that room. Sydney’s doing a really good job, doing a good job on special teams and doing some work on defense as well, so I’m really excited about that group and pleased with that group.”
