Eagles Waive Xavier Gipson; Open Up Roster Spot For Returning Starter

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles waived wide receiver/returner Xavier Gipson on Saturday, opening up a roster spot for veteran safety Marcus Epps.

Epps, who is on injured reserve with a shoulder issue, had his 21-day practice window opened this week and is expected to be activated Monday before the 8-4 Eagles visit the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

A Southern California native, Epps is expected to start against the Chargers opposite Reed Blankenship on the back end of Vic Fangio’s suddenly struggling defense.

Eagles Need To Make A Decision On Rookie

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Myles Hinton (78) blocks against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles also downgraded rookie offensive tackle Myles Hinton, who is on Injured Reserve with a back injury, to out. Philadelphia has until Wednesday, Dec. 10 to activate Hinton or he will revert to IR for the rest of the season.

Gipson was claimed off waivers by the Eagles from the New York Giants on Sept. 22 after playing for both the Jets and the Giants this season.

In five games with the Eagles, Gipson was the lead punt returner, with six returns for 67 yards and also helped on kickoff returns.

Following a shoulder injury suffered by Gipson in a Week 12 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles turned back to Britain Covey and promoted the veteran from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to handle punt returns.

The Eagles have until 4 PM ET on Monday to activate Epps for the Chargers game.

